Sarah Michelle Gellar Opens Up About Working Out With Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty has been staying active throughout her battle with breast cancer, and pal Sarah Michelle Gellar says the Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s workouts are so intense that she has trouble keeping up.
“It is a regular routine for her,” Gellar, 39, tells People Now of Doherty’s dance cardio classes, which she occasionally joins her for. “The class is so hard! Honestly I can only do it maybe twice a month. I’m the one on the floor that’s like, ‘I can’t do this anymore! Is this class over? Oh my God, she’s still going!’ ”
Gellar also commended Doherty, 45, for her resilience despite her grueling cancer treatments.
“She is an incredible overcomer,” she says.
Doherty has been chronicling her cancer battle on social media since going public with her diagnosis in August 2015. The actress has documented the ups and downs of treatment, including shaving her head, her first day of radiation, and going to her appointments with her mother by her side. She completed her chemotherapy treatments in February.