Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Stomach — and Kidney Transplant Scar — in a Crop Top Post-Workout

Sarah Hyland is soaking up that hot Los Angeles weather this February!

The Modern Family star left her workout on Monday in a crop top that showed off her stomach and her kidney transplant scar.

Hyland, 27, is back to her regular workouts after having to take time off because of her continuing battle with kidney dysplasia. She opened up about the disease — and how it causes her weight to fluctuate — in May, after her followers started body shaming her.

“I haven’t had the greatest year. Maybe one day I’ll talk about it but for now, I’d like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes,” Hyland tweeted at the time. “I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting. I love to be STRONG. (I’ll be using that word a lot) Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny.’ ”

Hyland said that she had “basically been on bed rest for the past few months,” and lost a lot of muscle mass during that time.

“It’s never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one’s arms,” she said. “But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be.”

Now Hyland is back to her workouts, and loves weight lifting with her trainer, Chad Landers.

“Sarah is very dedicated,” Landers previously told PEOPLE. “She really enjoys working out and pushing herself … She really is not afraid to lift weights and to be strong. She loves being strong and getting stronger.”