Sanaa Lathan Sticks to a Mostly Vegan Diet that Includes Veggie Sushi and Chocolate Ice Cream

Actress Sanaa Lathan sticks to a primarily vegan diet — but she isn’t afraid to let loose and indulge.

“I love food. I can’t nor do I have any interest in starving myself, so I try to be as healthy as possible when I’m at home and have fun when I’m going out,” the star of FOX’s Shots Fired, 45, tells PEOPLE. “Life is too short to be starving and miserable all the time.”

Lathan tops her salad with vegan meat crumbles and sticks to veggie sushi, and ends her day with some (vegan) ice cream.

Read on for the rest of her daily food log:

Hydration

A gallon of water per day

Breakfast

Smoothie made with raw almond milk, a handful of blueberries, spinach, Sunwarrior raw protein powder, Garden of Life green superfood, Stevia and ice

Matcha green tea latte with almond milk

Lunch

Vegetable sushi roll

Garlic pumpkin miso soup

Synergy gingerade kombucha

Dinner

Salad with romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, Beyond Meat vegan crumbles, apple cider vinegar and raspberry vinaigrette

Broccoli soup

Dessert

Scoop of vegan chocolate ice cream

Total Calories:

1,686

The Verdict:

Lathan gets big kudos for her breakfast smoothie, which packs in greens and gets “a dose of brain-boosting blueberries first thing in the morning,” says Atlanta-based nutritionist Marisa Moore. “The protein powder helps give this smoothie more staying powder,” but Moore advises adding hemp seeds or almond butter for an even bigger boost. Lathan’s lunch again is a great source of vegetables, and is filled with probiotics from the kombucha and miso. “However, without a significant protein source, Sanaa may burn through this lunch quickly,” Moore says. She gets even more veggies in at dinner, and Moore approves of Lathan’s chocolate treat to end the day. “Nothing wrong with a little dessert from time to time!” Moore says.

NOTE: It is recommended that women eat at least 1,200 calories per day, and men eat at least 1,800 calories per day.