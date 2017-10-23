Sam Smith Opens Up on Gender-Fluid Identity: ‘I Feel Just as Much a Woman as I Am a Man’

Sam Smith doesn’t need labels.

In a candid interview with The Sunday Times, the English singer opened up his gender identity, saying he doesn’t consider himself a cisgender man.

“I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man,” he elaborated.

Smith explained that he likes dressing in drag, revealing that he hits up the Australian drag shop House of Priscilla whenever he’s in Sydney, Australia.

“Oh, my god, I just buy everything — heels, dresses,” he said. “We have a great time.”

And this habit is nothing new. The 25-year-old crooner said he used to head to school in women’s clothing as a teen.

“There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really,” he said. “I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats, for 2 ½ years.”

RELATED VIDEO: Sam Smith on His Dramatic Weight Loss: ‘I Went to Bed Dreaming of Tuna Melts’

Smith also opened up about coming out as gay, saying, “Looking back on it, it was the fear of saying the wrong thing and offending … And I was 19 when I started writing the first album. I’d just moved to London from a village — I was literally the only gay in the village. I didn’t know what I wanted to say.”

The singer also teased fans with a hint of what his new album Thrill of It All, dropping on Nov. 3, holds.

“I think they show my growth, my confidence. I feel like they show me,” he said. “They show the gay guy I’ve become.”

Earlier this month, Smith attended a performance of the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen — and rumored new boyfriend Brandon Flynn was also there.

His theater outing comes after he was pictured kissing and holding hands with the 13 Reasons Why star while out in Greenwich Village earlier in the day.