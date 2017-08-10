Salma Hayek‘s curves may be famous, but that doesn’t mean she loves them all.

The actress says she sees the beauty in her shape — for the most part.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve,” Hayek, 50, tells The EDIT for their cover story.

“I love the word ‘curvy’; it’s artistic,” she adds. “A straight line can be boring.”

Hayek, who stars in the upcoming film The Hitman’s Bodyguard, says her perspective on her body has changed as she ages, and she sometimes questions if she really needs to exercise anymore.

“I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!’ But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either,” she says.

And there are some parts of growing older that she hates.

“The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes. Not the wrinkles — the eyes themselves,” Hayek says. “I’m such a visual person and [now] I cannot read without depending on glasses … It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that’s worse than the menopause.”

But Hayek isn’t slowing down — she still has plenty of energy, something her husband, François-Henri Pinault, sees every day.

“[My husband] loves my curly hair. I say, ‘I cannot go to the event with my crazy curly hair,’ and he says, ‘But that’s who you are – you are electrical. They connect you to the power and you’re electric. That’s why your hair is like that,’ ” Hayek explains.

When she gets too crazed, Hayek has a method to calm herself down.

“When I’m unhappy, sometimes I become a b—–,” she admits. “Sometimes I drink a beer. It works. Sometimes I take a bath. … Another thing that helps is music: I like all kinds. I also meditate. I breathe. But first, I become a b—-.”