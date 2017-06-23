WATCH: Ryan Reynolds Preps for Deadpool 2 with His Favorite Ab Workout

Ryan Reynolds is getting back into shape for his upcoming role in Deadpool 2.

The 40-year-0ld actor was featured Thursday in an Instagram video by his trainer, Don Saladino, who is known as a trainer for “superheroes” in Hollywood.

“@vancityreynolds performs on of his favorite ab exercises in preparation for #deadpool2,” Saladino wrote.

Reynolds teased fans last week with a photo of the Merc with the Mouth on Instagram, lying down in front of the X-mansion from the X-Men films.

“Dropped by X-Mansion. Looked closely for Beast’s lawn bombs before taking well deserved nap,” he wrote in the caption.

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters in 2018.