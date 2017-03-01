83-Year-Old Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Workout Is Super Hard

If you need any more proof that Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a total badass, just take a look at her workout. In a new video from Politico, one unsuspecting reporter attempted to give the justice’s regular routine a go. His verdict: “It nearly broke me.”

Twice a week at a gym inside the Supreme Court, Ginsburg, who turns 84 in March, meets with her trainer, Bryant Johnson. The pair began working together in 1999, after Ginsburg recovered from colon cancer. Earlier this month she joked to the press that he was the most important person in her life.

Johnson agreed to take Politico‘s Ben Schreckinger through a typical sweat sesh with the justice. When Johnson told her about the plan, she said, “I hope he makes it through.” You can watch Schreckinger’s best effort in the video below:

RBG’s workout begins with five minutes on the elliptical and some stretching. She then moves on to the machines: For most exercises, she does three sets of 10 to 13 reps, starting with a bench press (she puts up 70 pounds!), followed by leg curls, leg presses, chest flies, and lat pull-downs.

Next up: seated rows and standing rows, one-legged squats, and 20(!) push-ups (no knees). She also does a 30-second standard plank, and then 30 seconds on each side. After the planks come arm and shoulder moves with dumbbells, while seated on an exercise ball. Johnson also has RBG pin the ball to the wall with her back, and alternate squats and dumb-bell curls with 12-pound weights. Whew! And she’s not done yet.

She also does step-ups, and a series of other leg exercises (including more squats on top of an upside-down BOSU ball). To finish strong, Ginsburg sits on a bench holding a medicine ball, stands up, throws the ball to Johnson; he throws it back to her, she sits back down, and repeats.

