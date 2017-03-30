Russell Crowe Hits Back at Howard Stern for Allegedly Body Shaming Him

Russell Crowe is responding to body shaming comments head on.

After new photos emerged of the actor, 52, playing rugby at a park in Australia, Howard Stern allegedly made disparaging comments about Crowe’s size on his radio show.

A fan tweeted to Crowe that Stern, 53, “goofed on his weight” and “said he works hard to stay thin and in shape.”

The Oscar winner responded to the tweet with a tongue-in-cheek takedown of Stern: “I can bench press young Howard … He cannot say the same …”

Crowe has famously gained and lost weight for roles. The actor said he got up to 268 lbs. to play opposite Ryan Gosling in The Nice Guys, but dropped 52 lbs. after the filming wrapped.

“I wanted to be the physical juxtaposition of Ryan Gosling,” he told Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa of his weight gain for the role.