Women Recall the First Time They Were Body Shamed with #TheySaid

For many women, the first time they were body shamed is unforgettable. On Thursday, the founder and CEO of running sportswear company Oiselle, Sally Bergesen, asked women to share that moment on Twitter and change the narrative for young girls.
Bergesen started the conversation by recalling her own moment.
” ‘Keep eating like that and you’re going to be a butterball.’ My dad when I was 12. Pls RT and share a body shaming comment. #TheySaid,” Bergesen tweeted.
From there, hundreds of women followed suit, sharing heartbreakingly relatable phrases they heard from family, friends and even people they had never met before.
Kara Goucher, a professional runner and two-time Olympian, tweeted about a former professor who thought she had gained weight.
The comments also included stories from people who were told they were too heavy, and from others who dealt with skinny shaming.
And a few men added their own moments, pointing out that body shaming affects all genders.
Bergesen followed up her tweet later in the day by suggesting ways to respond to body shaming comments, with polite a suggestion — and one to fully express the anger.
“What replies can we arm our girls with? I’ll start: ‘Actually, all bodies are different and I’m just right for me,’ ” she tweeted. Alternatively, Bergesen suggested, “‘Thanks for objectifying me, a–hole.’ “