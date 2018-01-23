Ruby Rose Is Out of Her Wheelchair and Making 'Progress' After Back Surgery

Ruby Rose is on her way to recovery!

The actress, 31, is out of her wheelchair and making “progress” after undergoing back surgery, she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday morning, along with photos of her walker and cane.

“I’ve grown accustomed to my cane,” Rose wrote.

She revealed on Thursday that she opted for surgery after years of dealing with back pain.

“So..For the past few years (decade) I’ve been dealing with a spine issue,” Rose wrote on Twitter. “I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheelchair in public, I’d rather put it out there that I’m fine and going to be fine.”

Rose said she also quit smoking ahead of the procedure.

“On the plus side guess who had to quit smoking!!!!! YAY!!!! Im done! I’m finally done,” she wrote. “That filthy, smelly, dirty, slowly killing you while you pay for it to suffocate you, is finally out of my life. I quit yesterday. And for my back (and Mum) I’ll never start again.”

Rose crowdsourced from her followers (and Chrissy Teigen) for entertainment ideas as she recovers.

“What I need to know now is when I’m not wheeling around LA like a 102 year old, what movies, shows, books and video games do you suggest … I’m buying a switch … I’m looking at you @chrissyteigen what games should I get?” Rose asked.

The Orange is the New Black star filled some of her time with an arts and crafts project.

“Well, I’m currently blinging my cane and walker up so they can be more snazzy. It’s not the Cane and my A frame that’s the problem, it’s the tan and nude colors… all I need is a boombox and streamers and I’m good.”

Rose recently dealt with criticism over her body, with her followers accusing her of being anorexic.

“Body shaming S— ME. It’s so frustrating,” Rose wrote on Instagram. “Not because I care what someone thinks of my body. I love my body when I don’t work out and I am soft and I love it when I train hard and feel strong. I hate it because it worries fans or shames them. I hate it because it uses no logic and basically is just someone projecting their experience and expectations on others.”

Rose said she’s healthier than ever, thanks to a vegan and alcohol-free diet.

“I am plant based and stupidly healthy,” she said. “… So please take care of your body and your mind and your soul and stop judging others.”