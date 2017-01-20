Ruby Rose Is ‘Glad’ She Didn’t Get Gender Reassignment Surgery: ‘I Want to Have Babies One Day’

Ruby Rose is thankful that she didn’t have gender reassignment surgery when she was younger.

“I’m a woman … I want to have babies one day, so I’m glad I didn’t make changes earlier in my life,” the actress, 30, tells The EDIT.

Rose, who came out as lesbian at age 12 and identifies as gender fluid, said previously that she had started saving money for the surgery, but eventually decided against it.

“I had this jar that I would collect dollars – in fact, we were so poor, it would have been cents. So I probably had 19 cents to go towards this surgery that I didn’t really know a lot about. I think I had seen like a daytime documentary, probably something on Oprah and I was like, ‘That’s what I’m going to do.’ And so I started saving from probably the age of 5,” she said in 2015.

“When I got to 15 was when I kind of decided to get more into my body, and I shaved my head, and my mom was just like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on right now, but if you are happy, then do it,’ ” explains Rose. “And I decided to change the way that I dressed and talked and realized that I didn’t want to transition, I just wanted to be more comfortable in my own skin.”

Rose, who quickly became a role model for others in the LGBTQI community for being so open about her sexuality, says she wants to help people who are struggling.

“I want to be the person I wished was around when I was growing up,” she tells The EDIT.

At that time in her life, Rose says she only hung out with the boys.

“Everyone had Barbies; I had ninja turtles and Superman … I was crazy about Archie comics. I played footie [soccer] with the boys,” Rose explains. “All I wanted was a boy’s name growing up — Charlie, Billie, Max, Frankie. You just know my mum wanted a girly girl princess!”

And then when she came out as gay, the bullying started, with the girls saying things like, “‘First you want our boyfriends, and now you want us’ — that kind of thing. I couldn’t win,” Rose says.

Now though, Rose is confident and happily dating girlfriend Jessica Origliasso, while her acting career is skyrocketing.

“It’s only when I slow down that I realize. I have pinch-me moments, like, ‘Is this my life?’ Because I’ve got four films coming out in 2017, and 18 months ago, I hadn’t even made one,” she says.

“My biggest challenge [now] is to convince a network or studio head that I can play a Stepford wife … So I have no challenges. I went from being underprivileged to being very privileged.”