Ruby Rose Slams Body Shamers Who Say She Looks ‘Anorexic’: ‘Stop Judging Others’

Ruby Rose is tired of people projecting their own body insecurities onto her.

The actress defended herself on Instagram on Wednesday after her followers said she looked “anorexic” at the CDFA/Vogue Fund Fashion Show.

“Body shaming S—- ME. It’s so frustrating,” Rose, 31, wrote in a note posted to her Instagram story. “Not because I care what someone thinks of my body. I love my body when I don’t work out and I am soft and I love it when I train hard and feel strong.”

“I hate it because it worries fans or shames them. I hate it because it uses no logic and basically is just someone projecting their experience and expectations on others.”

Rose explained that her body — much like most people’s — looks different each day.

“I trained my ass off for three action films, I used to be a boxer. My body is just my body it fluctuates and it changes depending on how hard I train,” she says.

And Rose rebutted the claim of many of her followers who said that she looked her best when she carried more weight in her early 20s.

“You guys.. that was a horrible time in my life health wise,” she says. “I drank everyday, ate junk food all day and McDonald’s at 4 a.m. when I was stumbling home from work, I had SIBO [excessive bacterial growth in the intestines] which I didn’t know until just over a year ago and didn’t train because I was depressed — probably because I was feeding my body poison. I know I wasn’t healthy despite being bigger than I am now, because I got sick every month with pneumonia and chest infections.”

These days, Rose says she only gets sick about once a year, which she credits to her healthier, vegan and alcohol-free diet.

“I am plant based and stupidly healthy,” she says. “… So please take care of your body and your mind and your soul and stop judging others.”