Rita Ora Says She Isn’t Confident in Her Body: ‘I’ve Never Looked at Myself as Being the Perfect Size’

Rita Ora can confidently pull off any look — she even went topless in lederhosen for the LOVE Magazine Advent Calendar — but the singer says she doesn’t feel comfortable with her body.

“Am I body confident? No,” Ora, 26, tells Women’s Health UK. “Have I always felt that way, no. I didn’t feel great about myself today in fact. I’ve never looked at myself as being the perfect size or having the perfect body.”

The new host and judge of the revamped America’s Next Top Model believes that every woman feels body doubts.

“As females there’s always something we don’t like about our bodies,” she says. “It’s a normal thing.”

“That’s why I asked a plus sized model [Ashley Graham] to be a judge on ANTM with me. Because people need to see these norms on the TV and in the media. The more you stick together the more you create power. It’s so important for me. It breaks my heart to think that some people don’t leave the house because of how they look.”

Ora says that on the days when she’s feeling down on her body, she thinks about the younger girls in need of inspiration.

“I remember that I’m not just doing this for myself and that they’re are 10.8 million people following me on my Instagram so I just have to suck it up and not be selfish on days where you feel like you just want to stay in or something,” she says. “I take my position as a role model very seriously. I appreciate and admire doing it. No matter how corny it sounds I really do.”

To boost her own confidence, Ora heads out for a fun workout, and relies on her friends.

“I love Barrecore and I love Pilates but have to trick myself into most exercise. Dancing and hiking with my friends are things that I do a lot,” she says.

“My team keeps me grounded. My best friend is my stylist, my sister works in my management team and I’ve had the same tour manager since the beginning. Having them around me keeps me healthy.”