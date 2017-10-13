Rihanna Dresses for Her ‘Fluctuating Body Type’: I Wear ‘What’s Working for My Body That Morning’

Rihanna doesn’t stress about how her body looks when she dresses in the morning — she expects her body to change each day.

“I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day, the next week — I need something oversized; I need a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part, you know?” the singer, 29, told The Cut at the debut of her fall 2018 Fenty x Puma collection.

Unlike other celebrities who try to mask bloating or a big lunch with Spanx, Rihanna is refreshingly open about working with her body.

“I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what’s working for my body that morning,” she says. “I feel like that’s how everyone should go after fashion, because it’s an individual thing.”

“And then, if you take it further, it’s like: ‘What week are you having? You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week? We doing oversized?’ ”

The singer’s low-key attitude towards her body is one she would suggest young girls adopt.

“I think it’s important to make sure that you wear the thing that works for your body the best, and that’s flattering.”

RELATED VIDEO: Did Rihanna Just Respond to Getting Body-Shamed? (With a Gucci Mane Meme and Tear Emoji)

Rihanna’s enduring body confidence is something that endears her to fans. After Barstool Sports wrote a body-shaming article in June claiming that the singer was “getting fat,” she largely ignored it — other than posting a Gucci Mane meme that winked at the controversy.

And it certainly didn’t slow her down. In the months since, she launched her instantly successful Fenty Beauty line of cosmetics, and continued to conquer the fashion world.

“For me there aren’t many boundaries with fashion, really,” Rihanna said at Vogue‘s Forces of Fashion conference on Thursday. “I want to do everything and in the most extreme way possible, but [my style evolution] started with me knowing myself and knowing what I want.”