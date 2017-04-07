Ricky Martin Lost an Inch-and-a-Half Off His Waist Prepping for Vegas Show

As Ricky Martin got dressed for the opening night of his Las Vegas residency, he realized that his pants fit a little looser.

Prepping for a Las Vegas show, as it turns out, was a heck of a workout plan for the superstar, 45.

“For the eight weeks that we were rehearsing, all I did was lose weight and [my costume designers] were like ‘Perfect, don’t eat tonight,’ ” he told PEOPLE exclusively on Thursday at the opening of DSQUARED2 inside Vegas’ Crystals, one day before the premiere of his show. “I kept telling them I’m losing so much weight and they were like, ‘Great!’ ”

To gear up for the show, Martin didn’t hit the treadmill, but instead let his work become his cardio. “We’ve been dancing for eight hours every day. I can eat whatever I want now,” the star said.

About a month before his show, dubbed “All In,” Martin was measured for his stage outfits by Dean & Dan Caten, the owners of DSQUARED2, his costume designers for the show.

“I don’t weigh myself,” he said, “but from the fitting until opening night, we took an inch-and-a-half from my pants from my waist.”

His svelte body certainly showed not only on stage, but also during an opening video that shows a side profile of Martin’s derriere.

“It’s no big deal,” he said of his quasi-nude scene. “I kind of liked it. It felt really natural. We shot that video not long ago — eight weeks ago and it would have been a different story.”