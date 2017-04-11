Celebrity Bodies
Britney Spears, Beyoncé and More Singers Who Have Slimmed Down and Shaped Up for Concert Residencies and Tours
These performers all hit the gym before hitting the stage
Posted on
More
Panic! at the Disco Frontman Brendon Urie to Make Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots
1 of 6
Britney Spears
Spears, 35, got in serious shape for her Las Vegas residency (which she just announced will be ending in December after a four-year run).
“I’m doing 90 minutes of yoga twice a week in addition to a lot of cardio — hour-long sessions three times a week with my trainer, Tony Martinez,” she told SHAPE before starting her Piece of Me residency in 2013. “The [Vegas] performances won’t be simple — they’ll be a massive party from start to finish. And to pull this off, I have to be in top condition and running at full speed.”
2 of 6
Ricky Martin
Martin, 45, lost an inch-and-a-half from his waist while preparing for his Las Vegas residency that opened April 5.
“For the eight weeks that we were rehearsing, all I did was lose weight,” he told PEOPLE. “We’ve been dancing for eight hours every day. I can eat whatever I want now!"
3 of 6
Beyoncé
Before her 2016 Formation tour, Beyoncé did a mix of boxing, sprinting and weight work.
"Sprints are ideal for building stamina and explosiveness, which B needs to move across the stage," her trainer Marco Borges told Glamour UK.
4 of 6
Tim McGraw
To prepare for his 2013 Two Lanes of Freedom tour, McGraw, 49, trained with martial arts expert and stunt man Roger Yuan three times a day for five weeks prior to hitting the road.
“The reason you want to do this is to be in front of thousands of people, playing that guitar and doing what you love," McGraw — who lost 40 lbs. prior to his tour — told PEOPLE at the time. "And when I’m on stage, I want to feel good.”
5 of 6
Katy Perry
Perry, 32, stuck to a pretty strict diet and exercise routine to get in shape for her California Dreams tour in 2011.
"I'm on a meal plan, which absolutely sucks," Perry told Rolling Stone at the time. "After [having] a nice healthy breakfast, I'll work out, go to a vocal lesson, run through the entire set at rehearsals, go to dance rehearsal until 10 p.m. and then go home and sort through e-mails concerning the production. I feel like I'm training for the Olympics!"
6 of 6
Adele
Adele, 28, shared some very relatable Instagram photos of her gym session struggles in preparation for her Adele Live 2016 world tour.
The Grammy-winner worked out with personal trainer Pete Geracimo for her tour prep, and much of their sessions focused on strengthening the core.
“My whole basis is that I start from the core, and work peripherally, because that’s your foundation for all your strength and your well being,” Geracimo told PEOPLE. “For me it’s not all about the big muscles. Exercise is supposed to improve our lives, not impede it.”
See Also
More
Panic! at the Disco Frontman Brendon Urie to Make Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots