Britney Spears, Beyoncé and More Singers Who Have Slimmed Down and Shaped Up for Concert Residencies and Tours

Britney Spears

Spears, 35, got in serious shape for her Las Vegas residency (which she just announced will be ending in December after a four-year run).

“I’m doing 90 minutes of yoga twice a week in addition to a lot of cardio — hour-long sessions three times a week with my trainer, Tony Martinez,” she told SHAPE before starting her Piece of Me residency in 2013. “The [Vegas] performances won’t be simple — they’ll be a massive party from start to finish. And to pull this off, I have to be in top condition and running at full speed.”