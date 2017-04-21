Richard Simmons Was ‘Laughing and Joking’ After Hospitalization and ‘Looks Really Great,’ Says Cop on Scene

Richard Simmons “looks really great” after his hospitalization for severe indigestion, according to a police officer at the fitness guru’s return home Thursday.

Simmons’ housekeeper, Teresa Reveles, called LAPD detective Kevin Becker to help with the paparazzi as Simmons arrived back at his West Hollywood home, hidden under a blanket.

“He looks really great,” Becker tells PEOPLE. “He is getting older like all of us but he is in good shape. He is in great spirits. He was laughing and joking and talking. He is very friendly, very funny.”

Simmons “has got a little bit of a beard,” says Becker, but otherwise is just as fit as ever.

“He is just fine. He is just a private guy now.” he says. “If he wants to go somewhere, he goes.”

“His housekeeper Teresa couldn’t be nicer,” Becker says. “She is the gatekeeper, and there is no doubt about that. She looks out for him.”

Becker added that Simmons didn’t seem bothered by the paparazzi, but clearly just wants to stay home for the time being.

“There may be a time when he comes back out and does something but right now he is just happy being at home,” Becker says. “He has a beautiful home. The house is just immaculate. It is just gorgeous. I don’t blame him for not coming out.” Becker added that Simmons appears to be eating well, since he has lots of healthy food around the house.

RELATED VIDEO: Richard Simmons Returns Home After Hospitalization for Severe Indigestion

Simmons reassured fans about his health on Wednesday, in a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE, and later posted on his Facebook page.

“Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes. You will never know how much it means to me. Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL. Well by now you know that I’m not ‘missing,’ just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days,” Simmons said.

His longtime manager, Michael Catalano, told PEOPLE that Simmons agreed to make the trip to the hospital after dealing with stomach problems. Simmons added that it’s important to ask for help.

“This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it,” Simmons continued. “We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are.”

“I reached out and I hope you will too. I’m sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face. Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon!”