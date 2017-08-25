Controversial Bodybuilder Rich Piana Has Died at 46 After Being Placed in Medically Induced Coma

Bodybuilder Rich Piana has died — just two weeks after being placed in a medically induced coma. He was 46.

The former Mr. California’s death was confirmed Friday morning in a Facebook post by his estranged wife Sara Piana.

“I’m in tears writing this that @1dayumay has just passed away,” Sara wrote. “I can barely believe this… I am so saddened & heartbroken that he didn’t make it.”

“I just want to say THANK YOU Rich for teaching me so much about life, whether it was the easy or the hard way,” she added. “We had our ups and downs but we sure had an awesome time in each other’s presence along with us fighting through some dark times together. You truly touched many people’s heart and helped so many!!! It inspired me in many ways to see the huge impact you had on people all over the world.”

She continued: “Rich, I hope you feel better now in heaven and that you’re up there healthy, smiling & telling everyone, ‘How it is, being REAL & doing your thing.’ Rest In Peace my dear husband.”

We all have to remember the mind is by far the most powerful tool we have!! Reaching success is all about the Power of the mind!! #welcometomyworld #whateverittakes #success #motivate #financialfreedom #killinit #livinthedream A post shared by Rich Piana (@1dayumay) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:23pm PST

The energy of Golds Venice is unbelievable I would always feel like 20lbs bigger when I walk through the doors and get an Insane pump and usually discover a couple new veins popping out somewhere!! Damn I miss that place!! To all the lucky ones Training their now #loveitkillit #enjoythejourney #livinthedream A post shared by Rich Piana (@1dayumay) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Piana collapsed in his home on Aug. 10 while getting a haircut from his girlfriend, Chanel Jansen, TMZ Sports reported. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma.

On Aug. 17, Jansen shared a health update about Piana — saying that he was still alive and thanking fans for their support.

“The world wide outpouring to send Rich voicemails and messages to have played or read to him is overwhelming! We can’t thank you all enough for your continued support during this time,” she wrote. “The only update I’m permitted to give at this time is that he is alive, he is okay, and the excellent medical professionals here as well as myself and his close loved ones are doing all we can to get him back to a full recovery.”

The athlete had a 27-year history of admitted steroid use — once saying that it was necessary to juice if one was to become a professional bodybuilder.

“If you have the choice to stay natural or do steroids, stay natural. There’s no reason to do steroids, you’re only hurting your body, you’re hurting yourself,” he explained in an April 2016 YouTube video. “If you want to become a professional bodybuilder, guess what – you’re probably going to have to f——’ do ‘em. You’re not going to have a choice.”

A police report obtained by TMZ Sports at the time of his collapse said that 20 bottles of testosterone were found at his home.

Killin it in Cancun with the beautiful @c_no5 Train Hard- Work Hard and Play Hard! #livinthedream A post shared by Rich Piana (@1dayumay) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

While Piana was open about his drug use, he maintained that he was “not bragging” or encouraging steroid use to his 1.2 million Instagram followers — many of whom are young men. Instead, Piana claimed he used his platform to educate those on how to use the drugs “properly.”

“Is this a road I think you should take? Absolutely not. But in doing this for 25-years of taking anabolic steroids, obviously I know what the f— I’m doing,” he said in a December 2014 YouTube video. “Why do I have a full head of hair? Why do I have no acne scars? Why do I have a flat waist? Cause I know what the f— I’m doing. I’m not abusing this s—.”

“You need to be aware, educated, and willing to do whatever it takes to remain healthy and keep the body healthy. Remember this is longevity. We want to be doing this in our 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s,” he continued. “I’ll be doing this for the rest of my life. … It’s important for me to live a long life.”

He added: “Bodybuilding is not my main objective in life. It’s just something I do on the side. So I would never in a million years risk ruining my health or ruining my future do to bodybuilding.”