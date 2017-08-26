Rich Piana’s Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence After His Death: ‘I Don’t Want to Go Anywhere Without You’

One day after the news of bodybuilder Rich Piana‘s death made headlines, fitness model Chanel Jansen has opened up about her boyfriend and their relationship.

Last week, after Piana fell into a coma, Jansen had shared a post on Instagram last week to thank fans for their support as well as to give the update that he was still alive.

But in her most recent post — coming after Piana’s untimely death at the age of 46 — Jansen paid a touching tribute to her late boyfriend, whom she praised as being the “most amazing man” she had ever known. In the photo for the post, Jansen and Piana are seen smiling as the sit up together in a bed.

“I will always remember how much I love holding his hand I will always remember how I felt so loved when he would wake up and kiss me on the forehead I will always remember how I had it great with the love of my life I will always remember I was loved by the most amazing man I’ve ever known,” she wrote. “I will always remember there’s a hole in my heart where he will always belong, Jansen wrote on Saturday.

“I will always remember that someday when it’s my time-he will fill that space inside me and I’ll be whole again ❤We just finished watching the Notebook yesterday and I said ‘That’s how it was supposed to be. We were supposed to go together. So when it’s my time someday-come find me and take me where “we’re supposed to go because I don’t want to go anywhere without you’ @1dayumay#loveofmylife #myoneandonly#illbeseeingyou#ilovedyoutheniloveyounowiloveyoualways #richpiana #livelaughlove #respect#love #peace #positivevibes#positivevibesonly.”

Killin it in Cancun with the beautiful @c_no5 Train Hard- Work Hard and Play Hard! #livinthedream A post shared by Rich Piana (@1dayumay) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

We all have to remember the mind is by far the most powerful tool we have!! Reaching success is all about the Power of the mind!! #welcometomyworld #whateverittakes #success #motivate #financialfreedom #killinit #livinthedream A post shared by Rich Piana (@1dayumay) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:23pm PST

The energy of Golds Venice is unbelievable I would always feel like 20lbs bigger when I walk through the doors and get an Insane pump and usually discover a couple new veins popping out somewhere!! Damn I miss that place!! To all the lucky ones Training their now #loveitkillit #enjoythejourney #livinthedream A post shared by Rich Piana (@1dayumay) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

The former Mr. California’s death was confirmed Friday morning in a Facebook post by his estranged wife, Sara Piana. (The two split up late last year.) The bodybuilder was placed in a medically induced coma two weeks ago after he collapsed in his home on Aug. 10 while getting a haircut from his Jansen, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, 20 bottles of testosterone were found at his home at the time of his collapse. The athlete had a 27-year history of admitted steroid use — once even saying in a YouTube video that it was necessary to juice in order to become a professional bodybuilder.

While he was open about his nearly 30 year usage of steroids, he had also spoken out against taking the drug — even saying on several occasions that the drug “can kill you.”

Piana first got into steroids when he was 18 years old, trying the common method know as “test and deca” — a practice that mixes testosterone with the anabolic steroid deca durabolin for bulking up.

“I went from weighing 185 lbs. to bouncing up over 200 lbs. in eight weeks and competing in a show and taking first and winning the overall,” he said of that initial cycle in an April 2014 YouTube video. That weight gain came with a significant shift in Piana’s weight-lifting abilities. When he graduated high school, he said he was bench-pressing 315 lbs, but after using steroids, his bench went up to 405 lbs.

“I actually got pretty dramatic results,” he explained. “That was my first cycle. I have to be honest. The truth is, I was hooked, man. I was hooked. Because my body just grew in front of me. It was growing and my strength was exploding.”

“I was going to be one of the top bodybuilders of the world and I was not going to stop. I was hooked and I knew I was hooked. At this point, I knew this was all that mattered to me.