RHOC’s Shannon Beador Reveals She’s Gained 40 Lbs.: ‘Trying to Take It Off Is a Struggle’

Shannon Beador is admitting a hard truth — she’s gained 40 lbs. in the last few months.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is getting ahead of the online trolls with an Instagram post before the show’s premiere on Monday night.

“So let’s just get to it. Yes, I have gained weight. A lot of weight. About 40 pounds to be exact,” Beador, 53, writes. “I have not had plastic surgery or fillers, it’s just plain and simple weight gain. There are multiple factors that have contributed to my size and it will be addressed this season on the show.”

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE on Friday, Beador said that stress caused by costar Vicki Gunvalson led to her weight gain.

“That stress caused me to eat more, caused me to drink more, and that’s a huge part of why I gained my weight,” she said. “My weight gain has affected me and how I feel about myself. I’m embarrassed about my body.”

Beador added in her Instagram post that she won’t stand for any negative comments from her followers.

“To those people who intend to write cruel or derogatory comments to me, I want to let you know you will be blocked and the comment deleted,” she said. “Gaining weight and trying to take it off is a struggle that most women will face at some point in their lives. I am hopeful that my fans and viewers of the show will be supportive of my journey.”

She concluded: “I am very grateful and thankful to those people that have already reached out to me with their kind thoughts. Let the season begin…”

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres premieres Monday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.