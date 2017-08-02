RHOC Star Kelly Dodd Says Vaginal Rejuvenation Surgery 'Changed My Life'

Vaginal rejuvenation is a favorite activity among many of the stars of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise — with ladies like Cynthia Bailey and Sonja Morgan undergoing the intimate procedure in front of the reality TV cameras.

On Monday’s episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, star Kelly Dodd underwent the cosmetic clean-up to help alleviate her stress urinary incontinence.

“I’m very happy. It changed my life,” the 43-year-old mother of one told Bravo’s Daily Dish of the results.

The process, which uses a CO2 laser to tighten that area of the body, has left Dodd feeling better about herself, and not having to wear pads for leakage. Another plus? “[My] husband likes it — it’s good,” she added.

Dodd opened up about why she chose to undergo the procedure.

“As you get older — in your forties — and if you’ve had a baby, sometimes you get stressed… incontinence,” Dodd explained. “And so if you jump rope or you cough, you might leak a little bit. I know it sounds gross, but a lot of women have it.”

“It happens as you get older,” she added. “It happens to, like, the majority of us, especially if you’ve had a baby.”

Now she’s feeling free — and even thinks fellow Housewife Tamra Judge might be heading to the doctor’s office soon.

“At the end of the season, you’re going to see Tamra full-on pee herself because she’s laughing so hard. And I’m jumping up and down like, ‘Look — nothing’s coming out!’ So it’s hysterical. She wants to get it.”

That’s not the only cosmetic fix Dodd gets this season. Cameras will also document her breast reduction.

“I actually wanted them smaller than this,” she says of the result. “I always had big boobs and when I breast fed, they were down to here, so they said I needed a breast implant which was bigger. I couldn’t run, I was hurting my back, it was starting to get heavy. It was time… Big boobs are out of style. Nobody wants big boobs anymore. Flat is the in thing.”

“40 sucks,” Dodd continued. “You see changes.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.