Shahs of Sunset's Reza Farahan Shares How He Lost 40Lbs: 'I Feel Great'

Reza Farahan is down 40 lbs.!

The Shahs of Sunset star revealed on Instagram and Twitter Monday that he’s been working hard to shed some pounds since late December 2016.

“Does my face look different? On the left is December 20th 2016 and 40lbs heavier and the right is a photo I just snapped!” Farahan, 43, captioned a side-by-side selfie comparison. “I’m almost there, but I’m not gonna rest until I have a six pack! I’m actually going to try to be healthier and have a better body than I had in my 20’s, and a bitch was lookin’ fly back then.”

And in another post, the reality star showed off his weight loss transformation and shrinking midsection.

“The day after Christmas I started a weight loss program and a bitch has been hard at work! I wanted to get my body back to where it used to be in my 20’s and 30’s!” Farahan wrote.

“I’m not gonna lie, it was hard AF, but a bitch was diligent and a bitch was militant and a bitch did it! I LOST 40 F’ing LBS and I feel great!” he concluded.

Along with the before-and-after pictures, Farahan has been documenting his workout routines, including intense runs on the treadmill and barbell exercises.