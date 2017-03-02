Revenge Body Trainer Latreal Mitchell Reveals What Khloé Kardashian Is Really Like

Trainer Latreal Mitchell — who appears on Thursday night’s finale episode of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian — says she didn’t know what the reality star would be like when she met her for the first time.

“Being a person that’s not really into reality TV, I really didn’t know what to expect when I met Khloé, and then, you know, all the glitz and glamour around the Kardashian name, I was like, ‘How is this going to be?’ ” Mitchell tells People Now.

“But [she’s] the most beautiful, humble, sweet person you’d ever want to meet,” she says. “The Kardashians seem so untouchable, but she is probably the coolest, most laid-back person you’d ever want to meet. Nothing high maintenance about her.”

On the Revenge Body finale, Mitchell will help Angelica, an opera singer who gained weight after dealing with a break up and other personal issues, undergo a dramatic body transformation.

“By the end of this episode I was in tears, genuine tears. I couldn’t stop crying,” says Mitchell. “I was hoping the producers didn’t show it all. It was definitely one of the most emotional transformations that I’ve ever gone through.”

The trainer says Kardashian was very involved throughout Angelica’s weight-loss journey.

“Khloé is such a big part of it,” she says. “She wants to know what’s going on, how’s that person doing, and every time she sees me she gives me the biggest hug and thanks me. It’s a project that’s close to her heart, and it gives me a lot of compassion for it as well.”

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on E!