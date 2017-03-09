Revenge Body Trainer Latreal Mitchell and Contestant Andrea Boehlke's Survivor-Inspired Workout

Wednesday night’s Survivor: Game Changers premiere featured a physically intense — and scary! — snake challenge that required contestants to have a lot of upper body strength to complete.

People Now‘s own Andrea Boehlke was among the contestants having to complete the season’s first challenge, and now she’s breaking down how to get the strong arms, shoulders and back needed to lift a 400-lb. snake along with Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian trainer Latreal Mitchell.

“We’re talking about lifting heavy snakes,” says Mitchell. “Thinking about that in my mind, what we do we need to do? We need to have strong arms and strong shoulders, so if you’re lifting that snake I would think of something called ‘scaption retraction,’ working your back, your shoulders and your arms all at the same time.”

To tone all three muscle groups, start by squeezing your shoulder blades back and holding. Then return to the starting position and repeat.

“[Stand up] nice and tall, retracting those shoulder blades back, really getting into those upper traps,” says Mitchell. “You feel your back working, shoulders working at the same.”

To achieve a seriously toned upper body, do three sets of 15 to 20 repetitions. For an added challenge, add resistance by holding dumbbells or even water bottles.

“When you’re doing it you don’t want to round your posture,” notes Mitchell. “You want to have that great posture, strong back, strong shoulders.”