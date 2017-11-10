Try this Reputation-themed Workout in Honor of Taylor Swift's New Album

Oooh, look what she made you do!

Taylor Swift‘s new album Reputation came out on Friday and to celebrate, Reebok put together a simple workout that you can do at home while listening to Swift sing about ex-boyfriends, rivalries and all of her wildest dreams. Just follow along with the moves in the GIFs below.

The only question left is, are you ready for it?

Every time an ex‐boyfriend is mentioned do 10 high knees.

High Knees: Start by running in place bringing your knees up close to your chest, one at a time. Try to move as fast as possible.

Every time she references “playing games” or being fake do three jump squats

Jump Squats: Start with your feet right under your hips. Keeping your chest up, drop into a squat and then jump up as high as you can. Lower right back down into your squat as you come down. Make sure your hips break parallel!

Every time she talks about dreams or fantasies do a five mountain climbers

Mountain Climbers: From your high plank position, run each leg toward your chest. The key to getting the most out of mountain climbers is to keep your hips down and shoulders stacked right over your wrists.

RELATED VIDEO: All the Stars Still in Taylor Swift’s Squad According to ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

Every time you hear her sing the word “love” or “baby” do three burpees

Burpees: Bend over placing your hands on the floor in front of you. Jump both feet back while dropping your chest to the ground. Then, jump both feet back up towards your hands, explosively jumping up with your hands overhead, fully extending your hips.

Every time her reputation is mentioned do three skaters

Skaters: Jump sideways to your left, landing on your left foot. Bring your right leg behind your ankle, keeping it off the ground. Reach your right hand toward your left foot and stay low. Reverse this movement to your right and repeat.

Every time she talks instead of sings do tuck jumps until she stops

Tuck Jumps: Stand with both feet together. Jump up as high as possible bringing your knees up by your chest. Make sure to land with your knees bent so you’re ready for the next jump!