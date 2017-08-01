Shannon Beador was stewing for too long before she decided to do something about a sudden, stress-induced weight gain that shot her up more than 40 lbs. and elevated her body fat ratio to 40 percent.

“That’s like a health hazard,” The Real Housewives of Orange County star told PEOPLE Now. “It’s like you’re a walking time bomb. So, that kind of scared me into doing something.”

In consultation with longtime Housewives fitness advisor, Dr. Tim, Beador reveals she’s had success — 15 lbs. down, 25 lbs. to go — by focusing on “eating clean, which I always did before.”

She acknowledges, “I just kind of went off the rails for a little while. I’ve been exercising 30 minutes a day. I cannot stand exercising, but you can always carve 30 minutes.”

FROM PEN: Andy Cohen’s Pick for the Most Absurd Real Housewives Business Ever

But Beador was not in such a healthy state, physically or mentally, when she was filming her latest epic fight with cast mate Kelly Dodd, which began with Dodd goading Beador about her weight gain and ended in tears and embarrassment.

“I’ve been a little bit embarrassed by my level of emotion,” the mom of three now admits. “I was not in a very good place emotionally. I had just put on a bunch of weight. I just didn’t feel good about myself and so I … wore them on my sleeve and I reacted, I think, a bit more strongly than I would’ve.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.