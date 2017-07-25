Kelly Dodd Says Shannon Beador Shouldn’t ‘Point Fingers’ for 40-Lb. Gain: There’s ‘Nobody to Blame but Yourself’

Kelly Dodd‘s take on Real Housewives of Orange County castmate Shannon Beador‘s weight gain might be harsh, but the reality star says she’s “just trying to help a girl out.”

After Monday night’s showdown between Beador and Dodd, the latter told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, “I feel for her because I mean we’ve all been fat one time or another in our life and we know what it’s like to struggle with weight. I mean, I know I have.”

In a new interview with Page Six, however, any sympathy Dodd had for Beador seemed gone as she slammed her cast mate’s claims that Vicki Gunvalson was to blame for her 40-lb. weight gain.

“I think Shannon is stressed out about it, I mean it’s always easy to have a scapegoat, it’s always easy to point fingers and easy to point blame,” Dodd told the outlet. “I mean when you can really take a good look at yourself, there’s really nobody to blame but yourself.”

Beador said during the RHOC season 12 premiere that Gunvalson’s claims that her husband “beat the s— out of [Beador]” during their marriage brought on stress, which in turn, “caused me to eat more, caused me to drink more, and that’s a huge part of why I gained my weight.”

Argued Dodd to Page Six, though, “If you want to lose weight, if you want to achieve a goal, we’re all capable of it. For some of us it’s a struggle, I have a thyroid problem [and] it’s a little harder, but I can still do it.”

She added, “There are certain things that you cannot help, but you can help being healthy. You can choose the right foods, everyone knows what to do. People that put the blame on other people, it’s just not fair.”

Dodd’s signature candor was further on display during her Watch What Happens Live appearance while she played a game focused on her more scandalous RHOC statements — and if she regretted them.

The only comment Dodd wanted to take back? A season 11 incident in which she called Beador a “c—” — but only “because [Bravo keeps] using that over and over again.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.