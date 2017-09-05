September is here and so are pumpkin spice lattes. As you sip on your PSLs, which have up to 470 calories for a Venti size at Starbucks, you can also try out a different form of PSLs — pushups, squats and lunges — with this fun workout from Reebok.

New York City-based personal trainer Jen Rufo put her spin on the fall classic with nine simple moves that spin off from the basic pushup, squat and lunge.

“The cool things about these well-known exercises is that they can be used for multiple purposes: to build strength, to improve performance and to improve mobility,” Rufo says.

And she adds that mixing up the basics is great for your body.

“Switching up exercises prevents hitting a plateau and ensures that you are constantly challenging your body,” she says. “Variation is beneficial not only to keep the challenge alive, but also keeps you from getting bored.”

Pushups

Before you change up a pushup, make sure you have the basic movement down. “To perform a normal pushup with proper form, make sure to engage your core and glutes and rotate externally at the top of your shoulders,” says Rufo.

Weighted pushup

Add a plate on top of your back to build strength.

Pushup with clap

As you are pushing up from the ground, bring your hands together and clap before returning to the lowered pushup position.

Pike pushup

From a normal pushup position, raise your hips to form an upside down V. Keeping your legs straight, bend at the elbows to lower your head toward the ground and back up.

Squats

Slow and steady wins the race when it comes to squats. “Slow and controlled movements like squats help build good movement patterns and prepare you to add weight and challenge your performance with time,” Rufo says. “Brace your core, rotate externally from the top of your hips and keep your pelvis neutral.”

Weighted squat

Hold a kettle bell as you bend your knees to squat to a below-parallel position and back.

Jump squat

Squat regularly but add a jump as you move back to a standing position. Land in the squat position and repeat.

Bulgarian split squat

Stand on one leg with the other resting on a bench or box behind you. Bend your standing knee to a squat position and rise back up to standing.

Lunges

“To ensure proper mobility and movement patterns for a lunge, make sure your knee, hip and shoulder are in one straight, vertical line,” says Rufo. “Brace your core, make sure your pelvis is neutral and keep your back glute tight. Bodyweight lunges on each side will help with mobility and movement pattern practice to prepare you for harder movements.”

Weighted lunge

Hold a kettle bell as you lunge normally to build strength.

Curtsy lunge

Start from standing, step one leg behind your other leg and squat, as if performing a curtsy. Rise up and repeat with other leg.

Jump lunge

With feet staggered, lower into a lunge and then jump up, switching your legs in the air. Land back into a lunge position and repeat.

You may have to run through this workout a few times to burn off a full Venti pumpkin spice latte, so maybe go with a smaller size to save a little sweat.