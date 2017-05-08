People

Body Positivity

High Schooler Who Was Fat Shamed After Sharing Prom Photos Shuts Down Her Bullies

By @GabyOlya

Madison Haulter and Tre Booker
Madison Haulter/Twitter

After Madison Haulter shared photos from her prom night with her boyfriend Tre Booker on Twitter, people began responding with fat-shaming tweets.

One tweeter wrote, “Wow he loved you even though your fat,” and instead of hitting back with an insult, Haulter simply responded, “[I] don’t see how people can be rude to people they don’t even know.”

Haulter’s level-headed response has since gone viral, getting over 7,000 retweets and 16,000 likes.

“I just want people to realize the power behind their words,” the Indianapolis-based high school senior told CBS 4 Indy. “You can’t sit behind a computer screen and say anything you want to because your words can have a big effect on other people.”

Haulter is shocked by the magnitude of the response — “This is the craziest thing ever!” she told the news station — but is happy she is making an impact.

“I’ve had a lot curvy girls DM me and say, ‘Wow you’re inspiring me to have more confidence in my own skin,’ ” she said. “I just want people to realize that you can be curvy and still be beautiful. And you can be an interracial couple and still be beautiful.”