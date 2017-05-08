High Schooler Who Was Fat Shamed After Sharing Prom Photos Shuts Down Her Bullies

After Madison Haulter shared photos from her prom night with her boyfriend Tre Booker on Twitter, people began responding with fat-shaming tweets.

One tweeter wrote, “Wow he loved you even though your fat,” and instead of hitting back with an insult, Haulter simply responded, “[I] don’t see how people can be rude to people they don’t even know.”

Haulter’s level-headed response has since gone viral, getting over 7,000 retweets and 16,000 likes.

“I just want people to realize the power behind their words,” the Indianapolis-based high school senior told CBS 4 Indy. “You can’t sit behind a computer screen and say anything you want to because your words can have a big effect on other people.”

Prom with the loml 💗 pic.twitter.com/yiYHfQjWo4 — madison (@madisonfaithhh_) April 29, 2017

Don't see how people can be rude to people they don't even know pic.twitter.com/wx7cu7OGgp — madison (@madisonfaithhh_) April 30, 2017

Haulter is shocked by the magnitude of the response — “This is the craziest thing ever!” she told the news station — but is happy she is making an impact.

“I’ve had a lot curvy girls DM me and say, ‘Wow you’re inspiring me to have more confidence in my own skin,’ ” she said. “I just want people to realize that you can be curvy and still be beautiful. And you can be an interracial couple and still be beautiful.”