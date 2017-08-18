People Are Loving Project Runway's Decision to Use Models up to Size 22

Project Runway made a major change this season by including models of all sizes, and Twitter can’t get enough of it.
On Thursday, season 16 of the popular fashion competition series premiered on Lifetime and came with a major twist for designers: Rather than spending all season working with more traditional fashion models, the team would be working with models with a range of body types – from size 2 to 22.
“I believe we should have done [it] already years and years and years ago,” Klum told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere, “So I’m happy though that now this season, we’re starting.”
“This is the real world. Not everyone is, you know, runway figure or what the runway figure used to be,” she added. “You have to dress real people, and real people come in different sizes: short, tall, more voluptuous, skinny. There is many of us, and so a real designer needs to know how to do that. So get with it.”
The designers appeared to be excited about the switch (even if it did throw them off a bit). But users on Twitter were all-around supportive, praising the show for embracing a wider view of the industry.
“I’m so proud that Project Runway is finally doing this,” wrote one user. “Should have been done many years ago. Lovin’ it!!!!!!
#loveprojectrunway.”
“Yasss to Project Runway for including so many different types of models and designers!!” tweeted another.
RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Metz on This Is Us, Crying on Set, and Her Body Positivity
While this is the first time that Project Runway is requiring designers to use models of different sizes, it’s not the only time that a clothing collection from the television show went beyond the traditional “runway figure” size.
Season 14 winner, Ashley Nell Tipton, designed her final collection for curvy women.
“This was the opportunity that I was given to showcase who I really am as a designer,” Tipton told PEOPLE at the time. “I had to show that this is what I design, and this is what I know.”
Project Runway airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.