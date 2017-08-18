People Are Loving Project Runway's Decision to Use Models up to Size 22

Models of ALL sizes will be working the runway this season on #ProjectRunway!!! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/5V0ohAxlyO — Project Runway (@ProjectRunway) August 17, 2017

Project Runway made a major change this season by including models of all sizes, and Twitter can’t get enough of it.

On Thursday, season 16 of the popular fashion competition series premiered on Lifetime and came with a major twist for designers: Rather than spending all season working with more traditional fashion models, the team would be working with models with a range of body types – from size 2 to 22.

“I believe we should have done [it] already years and years and years ago,” Klum told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere, “So I’m happy though that now this season, we’re starting.”

“This is the real world. Not everyone is, you know, runway figure or what the runway figure used to be,” she added. “You have to dress real people, and real people come in different sizes: short, tall, more voluptuous, skinny. There is many of us, and so a real designer needs to know how to do that. So get with it.”

The designers appeared to be excited about the switch (even if it did throw them off a bit). But users on Twitter were all-around supportive, praising the show for embracing a wider view of the industry.

“I’m so proud that Project Runway is finally doing this,” wrote one user. “Should have been done many years ago. Lovin’ it!!!!!! # loveprojectrunway.”

“Yasss to Project Runway for including so many different types of models and designers!!” tweeted another.

"Age and size are only numbers. It's the attitude you bring to clothes that make the difference" Donna Karan CC: @ProjectRunway — Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) August 18, 2017

I'm so happy Project Runway is having various sized models this season! ☺️ FINALLY!!!! 😄 — ♡Manda31409♡ (@Manda31409) August 5, 2017

Yasss to project runway for including so many different types of models and designers!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #ProjectRunway — Berna Nevarez (@bernsnafula) August 18, 2017

@TimGunn I'm so proud that @ProjectRunway is finally doing this. Should have been done many years ago. Lovin' it!!!!!! #loveprojectrunway — Diana CT (@csidiva) August 17, 2017

It's about time! Kudos to Heidi and Tim for walking the walk. — Maeleen Hurley (@MaeleenH) August 17, 2017

Now that's Reality TV! — Suby (@SueBible) August 17, 2017

i love project runway theyre incorporating models of all sizes throughout the whole season its so great wonderful — big yoshi (@mapletreeways) August 18, 2017

I am loving this season. All shapes and sizes is what women really are. Curves and rolls and sass. #MakeItWork — Beth Laurel⛱ (@blaurel1) August 18, 2017

So excited. All sizes & types of women who love fashion & unique designers. This season is going to be fun w/lots of drama — Tracine Marie (@TracineMarie) August 17, 2017

Love it showing you can be sexy and have great style at any size showing positive criticism to our viewers young and old #Loveyourself — Andrea (@Andrea59987113) August 17, 2017

I now have a reason to tune in. I like'em s o l i d. — Matt🇬🇾🗽🇯🇲 (@HighOctaneCrap) August 18, 2017

PRAISE new project runway for using plus size models. wonderful stuff — bryony‽ (@auberginez) August 18, 2017

New season of Project Runway is using models from size 2 through to 22!! LOVE IT!! pic.twitter.com/NrtpmQ8N8V — 🎀 Kerie 🎀 (@LilKerie) August 18, 2017

While this is the first time that Project Runway is requiring designers to use models of different sizes, it’s not the only time that a clothing collection from the television show went beyond the traditional “runway figure” size.

Season 14 winner, Ashley Nell Tipton, designed her final collection for curvy women.

“This was the opportunity that I was given to showcase who I really am as a designer,” Tipton told PEOPLE at the time. “I had to show that this is what I design, and this is what I know.”

Project Runway airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.