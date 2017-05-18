Priyanka Chopra Talks Feeling Shy at the Beach & Reveals the Last Time She Felt Sexy in a Swimsuit

If you’ve ever felt self-conscious in a swimsuit you’re in good company — Priyanka Chopra admits even she feels bashful when hitting the beach in a bikini.

“The last time I felt sexy in a bathing suit was when I saw myself in the mirror before I went to the beach,” the Baywatch star, 34, tells People Now. “When I went to the beach, then it’s a different story — I get a little shy!”

But the right setting ups Chopra’s confidence level. The actress said she felt good in a swimsuit — in public — when she recently hit the beach in Miami.

“The water was balmy, the sun was hitting me just right, and the wind was in my hair and I had a bellini in my hand and a bikini on my body,” she says. “It was a good feeling.”

Chopra said she didn’t diet or up her time at the gym for the film, since she plays a high-fashion, cut-throat “power chick” in the new film — and that meant she didn’t have to wear the series’ iconic red swimsuits.

“You need to be on a diet of, like, one olive,” she says with a laugh of her costars’ discipline. “I’m not like that as a person, you know? I like my food.” During shooting, “I could sit and eat whatever I wanted while everyone else was going to the gym.”