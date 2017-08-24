High School Principal Tells Students They Can’t Wear Leggings ‘Unless You Are a Size 0 or 2’

A South Carolina high school principal is under fire for allegedly telling students that they can’t wear leggings “unless you are a size 0 or 2.”

Heather Taylor of Stratford High School held assemblies with 9th and 10th grade students on Wednesday to inform them of the dress code. Her announcement was caught in an audio recording shared with WCBD.

“I’ve told you this before, I’m going to tell you this now, unless you are a size zero or two and you wear something like that, even though you’re not fat, you look fat,” Taylor allegedly says.

Her words caused an outrage in the school community, with parents speaking out on social media and calling Taylor out for body shaming. PEOPLE has reached out to Taylor for comment.

One student, Allison Veazy, told WCBD that she felt targeted by Taylor’s message.

“It was really hurtful, cause I felt like my size made me look disgusting towards someone in the clothes that I wear,” Veazy says. “I wear leggings outside of school and I wear leggings when I go and hang out with my friends, and to think that someone would think that I look like a stuffed sausage — that was kind of hurtful.”

Lacy Thompson-Harper, the mom of an 11th-grade student, posted on Facebook about the incident, and says she spoke with Taylor after the assemblies.

“Body shaming teenage girls is uncalled for, inappropriate and unprofessional. When I spoke with her, she talked around the issue, and made excuse after excuse, effectively calling all of the students liars,” Thompson-Harper writes. This has upset many, many more students than just those in the 10th grade. My daughter is in the 11th grade, and is livid. She has been ridiculed by students for her body, and shouldn’t be subjected to it from teachers.”

Thompson-Harper says that Taylor agreed to apologize to the entire student body, but adds, “Is this enough? I don’t know.”

“Right now, I’m a very angry parent, with a very angry daughter.”