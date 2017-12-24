Pretty Ugly: The Biggest Beauty Pageant Controversies

After hitting the nightclubs a little too hard, the 2011 Miss USA earned a rep as a party girl, almost missing a CNN interview after a late night on the town, and getting slinky on a stripper pole (which the organization later determined was part of a pole-dancing class). Lebanese-born Fakih, who represented Michigan in the pageant, was the first Muslim to wear the crown, and had already drawn criticism for her racy antics. When stories began to escalate, pageant officials sent her back to her home state to mull over the pressures of the title, but ultimately Fakih finished her reign – and defended her actions. "Miss USA is just a real woman, a real human being who is an adult and has her own opinion and can make her own decisions," she said.