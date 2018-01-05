Pregnant Khloé Kardashian 'Would Feel Horrible' If She Was 'Sitting Around, Overeating All Day'

Khloé Kardashian isn’t going to let pregnancy keep her from maintaining her revenge body, no matter what anyone says.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star clapped back at critics who have been knocking her for keeping up with her workouts now that she’s expecting her first child.

“It’s bizarre to me that people don’t want me to be happy and stay healthy and fit,” Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight. “My doctor wants me to work out everyday if I could, so I’m doing doctor’s orders and I feel good.”

“Whatever you do before you’re pregnant, you’re allowed to continue, and they say it leads for a better delivery,” she added. “I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day… I don’t have swollen feet, I don’t have a lot of these things because I’m staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up.”

While Kardashian admitted “there’s nothing like that revenge bod,” she went on to admit that she’s feeling pretty sexy six months into her pregnancy.

“The first few months is not sexy, because it’s like, you’re just a little chubby. No one will know you’re pregnant, they’re just like, ‘Oh, you should get back in the gym.’ And you just feel the worst. So I think now that I’m showing more I feel sexy,” she said.

Since confirming her pregnancy news in December with a black-and-white photograph of her own hands and Thompson’s wrapped around her bare stomach, Kardashian has been sharing updates with fans — and showing off her baby bump! — ever since.

One of those updates included a Snapchat video documenting her pregnancy fitness routine, which included clips of herself using a step machine, weights and a resistance band on Christmas Eve.

The video had haters slamming her online, critiques Kardashian responded to on Twitter.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden,” Kardashian wrote, posting a link to a fitpregnancy.com article about the benefits of exercising while expecting. “My doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—.”

Kardashian’s baby boy on the way is the first child for her. Boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson is also a father to 1-year-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.

“I’m soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, wrote on Instagram following Kardashian’s pregnancy confirmation.

“Every day I give thanks to him for bringing us together,” Thompson added. “I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional and forever and ever amen.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian is staying busy — hosting season 2 of her weight-loss reality show Revenge Body, which returns to television on Sunday.

The show’s success has been a welcomed surprise for the star, though she admits living up to that “revenge body” term comes with its challenges.

“I never thought of my body as revenge, I just did something for myself, but everyone else was like, ‘You have this revenge body.’ So I played with it,” Kardashian told ET. “I was like, ‘Okay, cool let’s run with that.’

“I think the hardest thing is maintaining,” she continued. “I think its important to show people you can turn your life around. You can go through hell and high water, and you can still come out and have a beautiful positive happy life.”

Revenge Body airs Sundays (10 p.m ET) on E!.