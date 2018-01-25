Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Says 'Body, I Miss You' in Throwback Photo

After becoming a fitness fiend in 2015, Khloé Kardashian can’t help but pine a little for her pre-pregnancy body.

The reality star and fashion designer, 33, is pregnant with her first child, a boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Though she’s thrilled to finally have the baby she’s always wanted, Kardashian got sentimental for her flat belly in a throwback photo from a photoshoot for her Good American brand bodysuits.

“Body, I miss you,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a sad face emoji.

Her fans responded with words of encouragement.

“You will get it back in no time. Enjoy the baby bump while you can. It’s a beautiful thing women go through. It’s the miracle of life that not everyone gets to experience. You are a gorgeous pregnant woman @khloekardashian btw. Own it Girl!” wrote one.

“You’ve wanted a baby for so long, embrace your growing belly and creating life. You will snap back in no time. Enjoy this blessing girl!” added another.

Kardashian wrote on her app on Wednesday that she also misses the “intense” workouts she used to do.

“I love that I’m staying active during my pregnancy! I’m so lucky I’ve been able to still work out,” she said. “Of course, I can’t go as hard as I did before, and I really do miss my intense workouts.”

But Kardashian added that she’s not going to stress out about gaining weight and indulging her pregnancy cravings.

“During my pregnancy, I’m obviously not beating myself up about what I’m eating at all,” she said. “I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound. I’m actually really excited to get my body back. I can’t wait!”