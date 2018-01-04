9-Months-Pregnant Fashion Designer Says Her Tiny Baby Bump Is Due to Her Endometriosis

Fashion designer Yiota Kouzoukas wants to educate people on how different pregnant bodies can look.

The co-owner of Australian brand Sabo Skirt is 9 months pregnant with her first child, a boy, and has received tons of messages and questions about her small baby bump. Kouzoukas explained to her Instagram followers that her past endometriosis surgeries — along with the tilt of her uterus and her naturally taut stomach — made her pregnancy somewhat unnoticeable.

“For the first four months of my pregnancy, my uterus was retroverted/tilted which means that [the baby] was growing backwards into my body rather than outwards,” she wrote on Instagram. “Most people with this type of uterus tilt forward at around 12 weeks and continue growing outwards like you normally would.”

This photo is from 2 weeks ago at #25weekspregnant Throwback as I’ve been sick with migraines and haven’t been able to take any new pics. Thank you to everyone who messaged me with their own personal migraine cures ❤️My migraines are muscle/scar tissue related from multiple car accidents, so I usually stay on top of them with remedial massage, physio and regular exercise. Unfortunately due to being pregnant, I haven’t been able to stay on top of my management as well as usual so I’ve been down and out with migraines again. 4 days, lots of sleep, crying, vomiting and massages later, I woke up feeling great today! Let’s hope it stays this way ❤️ Anyone else suffer from migraines while pregnant that aren’t hormonal? PS. thanks @gkazoo1 for the endless neck and back massages

But the switch took longer for Kouzoukas because of her endometriosis.

“My uterus didn’t ‘flip forward’ until well into being four months pregnant because of the backwards tilted position paired with decade old endometriosis scarring that I have on my uterosacral ligaments,” she said. “Basically, these ligaments are acting like anchors keeping my uterus ‘inside’ rather than ‘outside,’ which is why I appeared smaller than most people for the first four or five months.”

Kouzoukas said her small bump is also partially due to her strong abs that stuck around through her pregnancy, but they put her at a higher risk for diastasis recti, a condition that separates the abs and can leave large spaces in the stomach postpartum.

“My torso is also short and my stomach is naturally toned which is keeping my belly super tight, so I’ve had to personally stop all ab exercises to avoid any issues with possible ab separation,” she said. “This is for me personally, as instructed by my doctor and is in no way a blanket rule for anyone else.”

The main thing that Kouzoukas wants to emphasize, though, is that every body is different.

“I’m perfectly healthy, baby is perfectly healthy and that’s all that matters,” she said. “Our bodies and bumps are all different and our shapes and sizes are all different too.”

