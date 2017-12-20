Pregnant College Student Finishes Her Final Exam from a Hospital Bed While In Labor

College sophomore Nayzi Thomas made a vow to herself: Even though her baby was due at the end of the semester, she would finish her final exams before giving birth — from a hospital bed if necessary.

The Johnson County Community College student became an inspiration to working mothers everywhere this week when a photo of her working on a final exam while in labor went viral, proving that with the right mindset, one can accomplish anything.

“My mom took this picture and it’s the perfect explanation of my life,” Thomas captioned the photo, which was tweeted on Dec. 12 at 12:15 a.m. “Yes I’m about to have a baby, but final [season] ain’t over yet 🤓📚”

my mom took this pic & it's the perfect explanation of my life. yes i'm about to have a baby, but final SZN ain't over yet 🤓📚 pic.twitter.com/7LyrDBE9iN — nayzia' (@naydxll) December 12, 2017

The Kansas City, Mo. native had stayed in school until she was 39 weeks pregnant, Yahoo Lifestyle reported, but went into labor ahead of schedule.

“It wasn’t due until the end of the week, finals week is Dec. 11 to [Dec. 15], but my goal was to try to have everything done before,” Thomas told the outlet. “[I thought] ‘before all this gets crazy let me hurry up and finish this final.’ “

Rather than put off her final psychology exam, which would earn her an “incomplete” on her transcript, Thomas decided to finish the assignment.

“School is so important to me,” explained Thomas, who was working three jobs and going to summer classes when she found out about her pregnancy. “I didn’t want [the pregnancy] to be in the way. That’s what people expect. You’re a teen mom, you’re a young mother. That’s why my mom took that picture. It shows [I] follow through”

update: on 12/12/17 we had a healthy baby boy. However, I experienced major blood loss & my body went into shock post-delivery. It was very scary, but his father was right there to take over when I went unconscious. We are blessed! AND I'm finishing the semester w/ a 3.5 GPA!💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/CLFGjf3hLD — nayzia' (@naydxll) December 14, 2017

Thomas turned in her assignment on time. And hours later, she gave birth to her son — Anthony Johnson, born Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Although there were some complications during labor, Thomas explained on Twitter, she is now home, happy and healthy. She plans to take off the the next month to care for her newborn but will head back to school in the spring to take 15 credits worth of classes.

Her boyfriend, Daivon Anthony, will be there to support her to care for baby Anthony, as will her mom. “My mom was a single mom,” she said. “We’re all three in school and getting our degrees.”

As for her assignment, well, Thomas appeared to ace it. She tells Yahoo Lifestyle she earned 3.5 GPA for the semester.