Women Share Powerful Stories of Pregnancy Loss on Instagram: ‘There’s a Real Sense of Community’

Women are sharing their powerful stories of pregnancy loss on the Instagram account @IHadAMiscarriage formed to “destigmatize, deshame, desilence a very important, ubiquitous topic,” the creator, psychologist Jessica Zucker, tells PEOPLE.
The account began as a campaign in 2014, two years after Zucker had a second trimester miscarriage that spawned a line of sympathy cards and pushed forward her work in reproductive and maternal mental health. But once Zucker started the Instagram account in Oct. 2015, it took on new life.
“It’s really been a community builder,” she says of the account. “It’s been really overwhelming in a positive way. It shows how hungry women are for connection when it comes to pregnancy loss.”
@life_of_pea in Europe shares: "I suppose when you think about it, love always ends with grief. We love someone knowing that one day we will inevitably be separated by death, but we still invest wholeheartedly in that love. Without love we would never know grief, but over and over we choose love knowing that the experience of love is worth the pain in the ending. #santorini almost 2 years ago 👼🏻💙 with a tiny Winter bump." _ Be sure to visit @life_of_pea's IG page and blog as she chronicles her experience of infant loss (her first child, Winter) and now pregnancy after loss. _ #IHadAMiscarriage #infantloss #neonatalloss #grief #loss #motherhood #pregnancybeforeloss
Zucker solicits stories and photos from women who want to share their feelings about miscarriages, stillborn births and other types of pregnancy loss, and also shares images that she finds moving.
“For me, it’s really important that the page be beautiful,” she says. “And I make sure the page is really representative of all women everywhere. Pregnancy loss knows nothing of race, ethnicity, socioeconomics, educational background — any of it. So I want women to be able to come to the page and see themselves.”
@expressionsuntold_ shares: "Why be ashamed? A life grew inside of you that gives humanity hope of change. You felt things that I as a man will never understand. Even when you first held your baby it was nothing similar to when they lay in their father's hands. Your body changed and so did you. It became a look into the past of what you went through. You grew mentally and emotionally and your spirit was taken to places you didn't think it would ever go. Your breasts may sit differently. Your ass may not be as thick as it once was. But why should it be when you gave so much of yourself to help all of us. A sacrifice of sorts if you choose to see it that way. But to me your body now is exactly how it's supposed to be. Don't be ashamed. Don't hide your changes from the world that you and your sisters helped create. Be proud of your story. Be proud of your lines. Be proud of who you've chosen to be." _ Muse: @sereneradianceyoga. Photo by @expressionsuntold_. _ #IHadAMiscarriage #pregnancy #bodyimage #pregnancyloss #motherhood #birth
RELATED VIDEO: Nebraska Woman Gives Birth to Her Sister’s Twin Babies After She Had 9 Miscarriages
Zucker wants women to know that pregnancy loss is far more common than people realize, something one Instagrammer shared on the account.
“I lost this baby a year ago. It’s finally come full circle, but the healing has seemingly just begun,” Elisia of @moonsproutmama writes. “I’m sharing this to kill the stigma. To do away with the anxiety that creeps in daily. To silence the what ifs that continue to haunt me. I’m sharing this to end the self blame + shame. We are 1 in 4.”
@moonsproutmama shares: "I cherished every second, counted every day, tracked every week with this little one, but our time together was short + bittersweet. _ There were weeks of blood testing. My hormones were simply "too low". We were just dealt the most casual, but lethal blow. There would be no other explanation or condolences… _ I was in disbelief + filled with resentment. This wasn't really happening. How could this happen? I bled for days. What could I have done differently? Was it my stress level? The CONSTANT (3rd party) dramatics? My lack of eating + sleeping? The blame game. Our life was upside down at the time. It could have been any one, if not the combination of all those factors. _ We were blessed soon after with our son, but I chose to keep this pregnancy + our loss private. How can one truly convey such joy while it's laced with grief + fear? I clung to my growing baby's well being everyday during those precious months. Always dreading the what ifs even right up until the moment he was placed in my arms. _ I lost this baby a year ago. It's finally come full circle, but the healing has seemingly just begun. I'm sharing this to kill the stigma. To do away with the anxiety that creeps in daily. To silence the what ifs that continue to haunt me. I'm sharing this to end the self blame + shame. We are 1 in 4. _ I am ready. ✨" _ #IHadAMiscarriage
“All week my body has been preparing itself for labor. Phantom contractions and a feeling of wanting to retreat. My mind tells me it’s not real, that you died some time ago, but my body tells me I’m ready to birth you. That I’ve reached nine months and now you’re ready to fall earth side. Except you aren’t,” writes another mom, @thewildandher.
@thewildandher shares: Dear baby Brooke, Yesterday with my feet in the sand and my hand on my belly, I could feel him looking at me. I glanced over at your father and watched him remember. Watched him do the math. Watched 'she would have reached full term by now' cross his face. Watched him work out why I'd been so clingy all week, so after affection from him. Watched him count the times I have crawled up into a ball on his lap and stared out over the ocean. All week my body has been preparing itself for labour. Phantom contractions and a feeling of wanting to retreat. My mind tells me it's not real, that you died some time ago, but my body tells me I'm ready to birth you. That I've reached nine months and now you're ready to fall earth side. Except you aren't. Except you have already touched earth, prematurely, without a heartbeat. So today, as I spend some hours by myself in reflection, I just wanted to thank you. Thank you for making me a mother for the second time. Thank you for opening me even wider than I thought possible and leaving the door ajar for your sibling to follow right behind you. The sibling that has spent the last seven months sleeping where you slept. I thought this would be the week that I finally let go. Let go of you. Only to realise that a mother never lets go. Other people do, they say things like "well at least you can still get pregnant again", but a mother never stops grieving the life of the children she has lost. The soul that lived briefly wrapped underneath the mother's heart. Thank you for softening me. For teaching me the power of Grace. A lesson I will never stop learning. To our baby who we always believed had a spirit of water, the one who nearly became River, but eventually became Brooke. The one who was, in the end, birthed into the water pooling on the floor of the shower (from water you began, into water you fell), I love you in a way no prayer can describe. Maybe one day, on the other side, I'll meet you. 🌈 _ #thewildandher #IHadAMiscarriage #miscarriage #rainbowbaby #pregnancyafterloss #grief #loss #1in4
Zucker says her goal is to change the conversation around pregnancy loss.
“It would be great, in my lifetime, if culture changes around this topic,” she says. “I don’t know what begets what. Is it the silence that begets the shame and stigma, or is it the stigma that begets the silence and the shame? These three things all impact each other. So my hope is this is a conversation that people can feel comfortable having without berating themselves or feeling a sense of shame.”