Playboy Is Bringing Back Nudity a Year After Pledging to Stop Publishing Naked Pictorials

Playboy is returning to its original form.

The magazine announced that nudity will, again, be featured on its pages on Monday – starting with the March/April 2017 issue, titled Naked Is Normal.

Chief Creative Officer Connor Hefner – the 25-year-old son of Hugh Hefner – simultaneously tweeted, “I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today, we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are.”

In fall 2015, then-Playboy CEO Scott Flanders announced that the magazine would no longer publish nude photoshoots of women.

Cory Jones, chief content officer of Playboy, told the New York Times that the nudity-free makeover was meant to make the magazine “a little more accessible, a little more intimate.”

Hefner, 90, first published Playboy in 1953 with Marilyn Monroe on the cover and in risqué photos inside. In the years that followed, Playboy became known for its full-frontal pictorials.

RELATED VIDEO: Kendra Wilkinson Isn’t Hiding Her Playboy Past From Her Kids

The new return to nudity won’t be quite as NSFW, though, with the March/April issue only displaying breasts and butts, according to the New York Post.

Elizabeth Elam is the March/April cover star. She was photographed by Gavin Bond for the issue, which is on newsstands now.