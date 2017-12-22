Pitch Perfect 3's Anna Camp Relies on Snacks for Her Busy Schedule: What She Eats in a Day

With four TV shows and over half a dozen movies in the last two years alone, Anna Camp needs plenty of snacks to get through her busy days.

“I’m on the run a lot in L.A. Whether I’m hiking with my dog Rocky or driving from meetings to sets, having good snacks on hand is a top priority,” Camp, 35, tells PEOPLE. “I always carry almonds, fruit and water with me to fight the afternoon crash.”

The Pitch Perfect 3 star is extremely active, and says that hiking, swimming or getting on the elliptical four to five times a week “is a must!” So she makes sure to fuel her days with wholesome meals.

“I love food and great flavors, and am always trying to find healthy ways of eating without sacrificing taste,” Camp says.

Hydration

1 Arnold Palmer

6 to 8 glasses of water

Breakfast

Bowl of maple granola with sliced almonds, salted sunflower kernels, pumpkin seeds, dried apricots, honey and Greek yogurt

Lunch

Mixed green salad with pears, grapes, goat cheese, chickpeas and kidney beans with a light drizzle of olive oil, lemon, salt and pepper

Dinner

Roasted salmon

White bean, almond and radicchio salad

Total Calories: 1,575

The Verdict:

“Anna’s vegetable intake is impressive,” says Atlanta-based dietitian Marisa Moore. She starts off the day with “a great breakfast” packed with protein, fiber and calcium. Then her fruit and vegetable-filled salad “makes a satiating lunch” with tons of flavor. “The grapes are a natural source of polyphenols and antioxidants and add a burst of sweetness,” Moore says, “and the legumes add plant-based protein and fiber.” And Camp’s salmon at dinner delivers omega-3 fatty acids, for a meal that’s a “great way to end the day,” Moore says. “With so much protein and fiber, it can keep her feeling full throughout the night, but not heavy or uncomfortable.”

NOTE: It is recommended that women eat at least 1,200 calories per day, and men eat at least 1,800 calories per day.