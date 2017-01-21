Peta Murgatroyd Is Back at the Gym — and Doing 70 Sit-Ups! — 17 Days After Giving Birth

Peta Murgatroyd is back at the gym only 17 days after giving birth to son Shai Aleksander — but she’s not in any rush to bounce back to her pre-baby body.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 30, shared a snap of her postpartum body on Instagram on Saturday with the caption, “Love thy self.”

She went on to explain that she is getting back into a workout routine to feel better, not just to look better.

“I’m actually fine with the rate at which my body is shrinking back,” wrote Murgatroyd. “After two days back at the gym I’m feeling like the old Peta again. I definitely don’t have my six-pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly; however, I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race!”

The dancer says she decided to start working out again for her “own sanity,” but she has been taking it easy — or at least, easy for a pro athlete.

“I cannot jump yet and still can’t run a mile, but the exercises I’ve planned out are a good start,” she said. “Honestly, the hardest part for me is getting my core strength back. Day 1 I couldn’t do a sit up. Here’s day 17 and I’m doing 70-plus.”

“Being an athlete I pride myself on having a lean, strong physique, so believe me this has been a challenge to work through, but as long as you have a loving support network around you, you will be fine,” she continued, ending with the hashtag, “#theresnothinglikehardwork.”