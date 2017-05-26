How Half Their Size Weight-Loss Winners Stay Motivated – Plus Healthy Tips From Dr. Travis Stork!

Half Their Size’s Christina Jordan, Ashley O’Reilly and Lindita Halimi lost nearly 400 lbs. total, but they are still as motivated as ever.

“If you’re struggling with your weight, don’t worry, you got this,” says Jordan, a mother-of-three who lost over 130 lbs. and is now a nutritionist. “If I can do it, you can do it too.” Adds O’Reilly, a college student who dropped over 130 lbs. on Nutrisystem: “This is a choice you make. I’ve made this choice and I’m never going back … Never give up, my friends.”

In the clip, The Doctors star Dr. Travis Stork also weighs in on the women’s health and fitness routines and shares some of his favorite tips.

Commenting on Halimi’s efforts to get to the gym every day despite a grueling schedule, Dr. Stork says, “The best time of the day is when you can make it … and it doesn’t always have to be the gym, [you can find another] activity.”

When trying to lose weight, Dr. Stork emphasizes working out is not as important as the food you’re eating. “If you can do something active for 30 minutes everyday, that’s probably the ideal for losing weight.”

But after you do sweat it out at the gym, Dr. Stork advises replenishing carbs and protein with a healthy snack after about 30 minutes to an hour. Halimi, who lost 130 lbs., chooses a salmon and eggs scramble – a great option says Dr. Stork.

As for college student, O’Reilly – who has maintained her weight loss while at school – Dr. Stork admits staying on track isn’t easy, given the peer pressures of late-night pizza eating. “In college, you have to become an independent pioneer,” he says. Dr. Stork suggests finding friends with a like-minded approach and keeping a stash of healthy snacks on hand.

For more on Jordan, O’Reilly and Halimi, check out PEOPLE’s special collector’s edition issue: Half Their Size: The Ultimate Get Fit Guide.