Paris Jackson Poses Topless to Make a Statement on Body Positivity: ‘Comfortable in My Rolls’

Paris Jackson has gone topless — again.

The model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson shared a photo of herself on Instagram Monday, wearing only a gray pair of Calvin Klein underwear.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

“comfortable in my rolls. f— wit me,” she wrote in the caption of the photo, in which she sat bent over slightly on a chair with her face cut out of frame.

This is not the first time Jackson has shared an intimate photo of her body on Instagram. Jackson, 19, went topless in September, sharing a photo of a new chakra tattoo on her Instagram Story.

Jackson had the chakra tattoo (which represents energy points) inked down the center of her chest.

She has said that she has over 50 tattoos, most of which she got in the last year. Many of her tattoo designs honor late musicians including John Lennon, David Bowie and Prince.

In 2016, she also debuted ink on her forearm from her father’s 1989 multi-platinum album Dangerous. The image shows the Michael Jackson’s eyes in a whimsical frame featuring a monkey, elephant and peacock.

Back in May, she also defended her decision to display nudity on social media.

“Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy,” she wrote for the Instagram post that featured a black-and-white side shot of her naked torso. “[B]eing naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia.”

“[I]’m usually naked when i garden,” she continued. “It’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do.”