Paris Jackson Isn’t Embarrassed by Stretch Marks or Cellulite: ‘I’m Human. Not a Dress-Up Doll’

Paris Jackson wants to change the way the world thinks about beauty.
The daughter of music legend Michael Jackson graces the cover of i-D magazine‘s fall issue, where she opens up about breaking the mold in the fashion industry.
“I’m not symmetrical, I’m not a size zero, I eat hella burgers and endless amounts of pizza. I can’t fit into a runway sample size of designer clothes, I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite,” she told the magazine. “I’m human. Not a dress-up doll. The idea that we all have to fit one idea of beauty is outrageous and ridiculous because ‘perfection’ is just an opinion.”
The 19-year-old model admits that despite any personal insecurities, she wants people to feel beautiful just the way they are.
“Beauty is not measured by numbers, or symmetry, or shapes, or sizes, or colours, or anything like that,” Jackson explained. “Beauty, true beauty, should be measured by the soul, the character, integrity, intentions and mindset of a person, what comes out of their mouth. How they behave. Their heart.”
Paris Jackson covers The Acting Up Issue! Shot by Willy Vanderperre for Calvin Klein, inside we examine how Raf is continuing Calvin Klein's groundbreaking and provocative legacy, and catch up with cover girl Paris to talk about why she's all about empowering women. Link in bio. . . . Photography @willyvanderperre. Styling Olivier Rizzo. @parisjackson wears marching band vest CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC.
Jackson tweeted that she felt let down by the article’s introduction, which talked about her “privileged – if sheltered and a little strange – existence,” her father’s death, and her suicide attempts and battles with addiction.
“The intro is definitely NOT something i gave clearance on… so disappointed.
#journalists,” she wrote. “But my answers were LIT so i’m sharing it anyway.”