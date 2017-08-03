Paris Jackson Isn’t Embarrassed by Stretch Marks or Cellulite: ‘I’m Human. Not a Dress-Up Doll’

Paris Jackson wants to change the way the world thinks about beauty.

The daughter of music legend Michael Jackson graces the cover of i-D magazine‘s fall issue, where she opens up about breaking the mold in the fashion industry.

“I’m not symmetrical, I’m not a size zero, I eat hella burgers and endless amounts of pizza. I can’t fit into a runway sample size of designer clothes, I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite,” she told the magazine. “I’m human. Not a dress-up doll. The idea that we all have to fit one idea of beauty is outrageous and ridiculous because ‘perfection’ is just an opinion.”

The 19-year-old model admits that despite any personal insecurities, she wants people to feel beautiful just the way they are.

“Beauty is not measured by numbers, or symmetry, or shapes, or sizes, or colours, or anything like that,” Jackson explained. “Beauty, true beauty, should be measured by the soul, the character, integrity, intentions and mindset of a person, what comes out of their mouth. How they behave. Their heart.”

the intro is definitely NOT something i gave clearance on… so disappointed. #journalists but my answers were LIT so i'm sharing it anyway https://t.co/OcllafpD8h — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 3, 2017

Jackson tweeted that she felt let down by the article’s introduction, which talked about her “privileged – if sheltered and a little strange – existence,” her father’s death, and her suicide attempts and battles with addiction.