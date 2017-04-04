Paris Jackson Claps Back at Body-Shaming Troll After Her Weight Gain Is Criticized: ‘F— Yeah I Have’

Body shamers, beware.

Paris Jackson took the time to address a body-shaming internet troll on Twitter after they pointed out that the model had gained some weight.

“F— yeah I have,” Jackson, 19, responded back.

Jackson’s response caused many to flock to her side, applauding her self-love outlook.

@wasillawarlock @ParisJackson Weight is generally a touchy subject! Unsure why it was mentioned but Paris handled it well! — Lisa Reimund (@ya_reimund) April 3, 2017

@ParisJackson Be proud of your body. I.think you look great! — Rhonda K. Brogan (@rbrogan3js) April 2, 2017

@ParisJackson Yeah that's my girl!! Paris u always inspire people thanks u r great — Raidah Rudhbah (@rudhbah) April 2, 2017

@ParisJackson You look great'!! Just b yourself!! 🤗 — lora Justice (@izzyb3) April 3, 2017

FROM COINAGE: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson stunned on the GLAAD Awards red carpet in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Jackson wore a sheer peacock-inspired frock, featuring colorful embellishments that strategically covered her top. The dress also featured a sheer cape that trailed behind her.

The sleeveless gown showed off Paris’ numerous tattoos on her shoulders and arms, although she kept some other body art hidden, including the Yin and Yang ink she recently got with her eldest brother, Prince Jackson.

“Sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts,” Paris wrote in the caption of a photo featuring the back of both their legs with the tattoos. “He just doesn’t have a filter and always vocalizes them.”