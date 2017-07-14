Where Dreams Come True! Paris Hilton’s Boyfriend Chris Zylka Gets Huge Tattoo of Her Name in Disney Font

Paris is forever!

Actor Chris Zylka surprised his heiress girlfriend Paris Hilton, 36, with a large tattoo of her name in Disney font on his forearm.

The former reality star took to Instagram Thursday night to showcase the new ink, writing, “Such a lucky girl! My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font. And said cause I’m his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess. #BoyfriendGoals.”

Hilton confirmed their relationship in February with an Instagram post. The Simple Life star often documents their relationship on social media, frequently gushing about the 32-year-old The Leftovers actor.

She shared an Instagram in April in which she fawned over his eyes, writing, “He has the most adorable eyes you could ever fall for & the cutest smile that takes your breath away.”

“He has the ability to make you smile every time he speaks & whenever you look into his eyes it’s so hard to turn away,” Hilton continued.