Raise your hand if every menstrual product commercial you’ve ever seen has used a mysterious blue liquid to represent period blood. Yep, that’s pretty much all of us — which is why we love this new ad from Bodyform. To demonstrate its pad’s absorption capabilities, the U.K. brand dared (gasp) to use red liquid rather than blue.

The commercial is part of Bodyform’s #bloodnormal campaign, which aims to make that time of the month less taboo. For example, one scene in the 20-second spot shows a man picking up a pack of pads at a store, and he doesn’t look one bit embarrassed. Because why should he be? Another scene shows blood running down a woman’s leg while she’s in the shower. Because — surprise, surprise — that really happens.

The commercial ends with this message: “Periods are normal. Showing them should be too.”

This isn’t the first step the brand has taken to normalize menstrual blood. Last year, the company released an ad unapologetically titled “Blood,” featuring fierce female athletes enduring gory sports injuries.

The slogan, “No blood should hold us back,” is a good reminder that exercising at that time of the month can actually be a really good thing. If the ads got you inspired, check out these best workouts to do while you’re on your period. Breaking a sweat can help with symptoms like bloating and pain. And you might even get more out of HIIT workouts during your period than you do at other points in your cycle.

This article originally appeared on Health.com