Toronto’s Sheraton Cadwell Orchestra has shut down after they were accused of fat shaming their singers.

In an email to the group’s singers, the management said that “although almost all of our vocalists are fit & slim — the way our boutique orchestras would like our front line performing artists to be” they were asking the women to only wear loose dresses and “refrain from using tight-fitting dresses.”

They added that “per our highly selective casting requirements,” they only want “singers who are physically fit & slim (or, at the very least, those who know how to dress strategically.”

However, they said, instrumental musicians “are essentially background wallpaper” and do not need to be held to the same standard.

One vocalist, Sydney Dunitz, posted the email on Facebook, adding that she is “absolutely disgusted” by the letter.

After Dunitz and several other vocalists spoke out against the orchestra, the management sent out an apology letter and said that the board members have resigned, and they would end the group’s funding, according to The Star.

“With our resignation, our financial funding for the Sheraton Cadwell community service project and music training program will also be terminated forthwith with much regret and, as such, the entire organization will cease to exist in due course,” they write.

“We sincerely apologize for any embarrassment/harassment that you may experience from media representatives or other individuals/parties as a result of misconstrued/malicious allegations and extremely negative/destructive/evil intent.”