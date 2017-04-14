Oprah Reveals When She Feels Sexiest (Hint: It’s at Night)

Oprah has lost more than 42 lbs. and is thrilled that her longtime partner Steadman can once again “pick me up and carry me to the pool.” But that’s not when the media mogul feels her sexiest.

Winfrey actually feels her best in … a sleeping onesie.

“I feel sexiest when I’m actually my most comfortable,” she tells PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly editorial director Jess Cagle during The Cagle Exercise. “I actually feel the sexiest when I’m in my onesie and have just gotten out of a nice, luxurious bath and I’ve gotten my onesie on and feeling good.”

And Winfrey, who stars in the new HBO movie The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks is feeling better than ever these days, after becoming a shareholder in Weight Watchers and losing those 40-plus pounds in 17 months on the program.

“This has been the easiest process that I’ve ever experienced,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I can eat anything I want; I just can’t eat it at the same time. Which is the entire philosophy of life: You can have it all. You just can’t have it all at the same time.”

From Coinage: 9 Healthy Kitchen Staples That Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving

Winfrey believes she’ll be “counting points for the rest of my life,” and she couldn’t be happier about it.

“Life itself feels sharper. I have more energy to give to the things that really matter.”