Oprah Winfrey Doesn’t Make New Year’s Resolutions Anymore — Here’s Why

It’s a new year, but don’t expect Oprah Winfrey to join the list of celebrities making New Year’s resolutions.

“I don’t do them anymore,” Winfrey said on The Rachael Ray Show Tuesday. “For goodness sakes, I’m going to be 63! By this time, you gotta get it by now!”

Winfrey said she learned that lesson the hard way.

“For years I would do these kind of resolutions like, ‘God, let me know love.’ I remember writing that in 2004. And then what you get hit with is everything that isn’t love to see if love will show up. So I just said, ‘I ain’t asking God for nothing else.’ Don’t ask for courage cause you’ll get a whole lot of things that will cause you to have to have courage! So I don’t make them anymore.”

That doesn’t mean that Winfrey doesn’t look forward to certain things throughout the year — like graduation day at her 10-year-old Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa. But most of the time, she said she’s focused on living in the present.

“The real truth of me is I have actually learned the great joy of being in the present moment,” she said. “So I can literally start crying over a leaf. I can walk in the morning and see the leaf [and cry] ‘There you are on the ground.’ ”

“I have been doing a grateful journal since 1995,” she added. “So I have volumes where every night I write down five things that I’m grateful for. And some days, it’s a rough day. Some days, it’s like ‘I’m breathing,’ I kind of live in the moment. I kind of try and appreciate the good that’s going on in any situation.”

Winfrey talks about gratitude in her new book – Food, Health, and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life — out now. “I think food and your health and your happiness really make for a wonderful life,” she said. “I finally made peace with [that].”

